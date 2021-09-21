Aizawl, Sep 21 (PTI) Mizoram on Tuesday registered its highest single-day spike of 1,731 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 81,460, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 267 as four more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, he said.

The single-day infection rate was 18.53 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 9,344 sample tests, the official said, adding that 332 children and four CRPF jawans were among new patients.

Of the fresh cases, 1,144 were reported from Aizawl, 114 from Siaha and 104 from Lawngtlai.

Five patients have travel history, while the remaining 1,726 were found to have contracted the disease locally, he said.

At least 807 new patients have developed symptoms of COVID-19.

Mizoram now has 14,289 active cases, while 847 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 66,904, the official said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients is 82.13 per cent, and the fatality ratio currently stands at 0.32 per cent.

The northeastern state has conducted more than 10.25 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 till date.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, over 6.71 lakh people have been inoculated till Monday, with 3.74 lakh of them having received both doses.

Meanwhile, three cases of Delta plus variant of COVID-19 were recorded for the first time in Mizoram in the last month, state nodal officer Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma said.

"In August, we sent 350 samples for whole-genome sequencing to National Institute of Biomedical Genomics in West Bengal. Of these, three tested positive for Delta plus, 213 for Delta variant and 70 for sub-lineage of Delta strain," he said.

Of the three cases of Delta plus variant, two were reported from Champhai district and one from Kolasib. Samples were collected randomly from coronavirus-infected patients from Aizawl, Lunglei, Kolasib, Champhai and Serchhip districts.

"All the patients infected with new variants have recovered," he added.

