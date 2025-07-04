Aizawl, Jul 4 (PTI) Residents of Bethel Veng locality in Mizoram's Champhai town on Friday held a demonstration outside Champhai police station after nine accused in the alleged murder of a youth were reportedly released on bail, an official said.

The demonstrators, led by local members of the Young Mizo Association (YMA), alleged that police failed to submit a chargesheet within the mandated 90-day deadline, he said.

The victim, identified as Pausianmuanga (28), was allegedly killed during a group fight on March 29 after falling from a pavilion at a football ground in Champhai.

He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

"The inaction of police is an insult to the people. We believe the case in-charge officer is not taking proactive measures because the victim belonged to a poor family," a demonstrator, who participated in the protest, alleged.

Police had arrested nine people in connection with the death of Pausianmuanga.

Lalruatthara, one of the accused, surrendered at Champhai police station on March 29, police said.

