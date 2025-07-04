Indian-Origin Man Arrested for Fighting With Co-Passenger on US Flight

New York, July 4: An Indian-origin man was arrested for allegedly starting a fight with a co-passenger on board a flight to Miami from Philadelphia, local media says. Cellphone footage taken by a fellow passenger shows the two men, Keanu Evans and Ishaan Sharma engaged in a brawl on board the flight while others call them to stop, 7 News reported on Tuesday. Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office (MDSO) arrested Sharma after the flight landed on Monday night. Officials said he had a cut on his face and needed stitches, the report said. US: Indian-Origin Man Ishaan Sharma Arrested in Miami for Mid-Air Brawl on Frontier Flight; Says He Was ‘Meditating, Co-Passenger Misunderstood It As Threat’.

Evans, who had a few scratches on his face, said the video footage doesn't show the full incident. Sharma faces a battery charge and remains in custody, the report said.

