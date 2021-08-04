Aizawl, Aug 4 (PTI) Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), a conglomerate of major churches in the state, extended deep condolences to the bereaved families of the seven people of Assam, who lost their lives in the violent clash at the inter-state border last week.

The church body termed the clash "very unfortunate" and expressed regret for the loss of lives, the committee's chairman and Synod moderator Rev Dr C Lalhlira said on Wednesday.

The committee has extended deep condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured people, he said.

The apex church body also lauded the Mizoram government for its sincere efforts to resolve the long-standing border dispute with neighbouring Assam.

At least seven people, including six policemen from Assam, lost their lives and several others were injured when police forces of both states exchanged fire for about 45 minutes near Vairengte on July 26.

