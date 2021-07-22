Aizawl, Jul 22 (PTI) Mizoram on Thursday reported 625 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths, a Health Department official said.

Among the newly-infected patients are 141 children, he said.

Aizawl registered the highest number of new cases at 346, followed by Lunglei (136) and Mamit (33), he said.

Of the new cases, 474 were detected through Rapid Antigen Tests, 90 via RT-PCR and 61 through TrueNat tests, he said.

Ten of the new patients have travel history, while 615 were found to have contracted the infection locally, he said.

The positivity rate was 14.27 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 4,378 samples.

There are 7,039 active cases in the state at present, while 22,476 people have recovered from the infection, including 154 people on Thursday.

The recovery rate is 75.81 per cent.

So far, 130 people have died in the state due to COVID-19.

