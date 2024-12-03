Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 3 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him to inquire about the damages caused by Cyclone Fengal. CM Stalin reiterated his request for a central team to be deputed to assess the damages caused by the Cyclonic storm.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to me over the phone and inquired about the severe damage caused by Tamil Nadu on Cyclone Fengal," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin posted on X.

The CM said that he told the Prime Minister about work being done by the Tamil Nadu government to provide relief to those affected by Cyclone Fengal.

"I informed our Prime Minister that the state government is effectively dealing with the disaster and providing relief assistance to the affected people. I reiterated my letter requesting that a central team be sent to conduct a detailed assessment of the damages caused by cyclone Fengal, which has caused great suffering to the people of Tamil Nadu," CM Stalin said.

"I firmly believe that the Prime Minister will immediately consider this request of Tamil Nadu and take appropriate steps," CM Stalin posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called up Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in connection with the massive flooding in many districts of the state, government sources said.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured all possible help and support to Tamil Nadu owing to the flooding caused by Cyclonic storm Fengal.

Earlier, CM Stalin urged PM Modi to release Rs 2,000 crores from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for restoration and rehabilitation work. He had urged the Union government to depute a central team to undertake a comprehensive assessment of damages.

The Chief Minister said the cyclone inundated 2.11 lakh hectares of farmland and damaged critical infrastructure in the state.

"Cyclone Fengal has wreaked unprecedented havoc across 14 districts of Tamil Nadu, affecting 1.5 crore people, inundating 2.11 lakh hectares of farmland, and damaging critical infrastructure. Given the magnitude of destruction, I urge Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release Rs2000 crore from the NDRF immediately to aid emergency restoration and rehabilitation efforts," Stalin posted on X.

Meanwhile, all schools and colleges will remain closed in four districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday due to heavy rainfall from Cyclone Fengal.

"All schools in the Nilgiris district will be closed on December 3, 2024, given heavy rainfall," announced District Magistrate Lakshmi Bhavya on Tuesday.

CM Stalin also announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the families of seven people who lost their lives in a landslide due to heavy downpours in Thiruvannamalai district.

"I express my deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of those who died in this accident and have ordered that each of the families of the deceased be provided with Rs. 5 lakhs each from the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said in a press release.

This came after seven people including five children were trapped under the ground in a landslide in Thiruvannamalai. According to the press release, the deceased have been identified as Rajkumar and his wife Meena (27). The family was residing on 11th Street in VOC Nagar. (ANI)

