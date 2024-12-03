Mumbai, December 3: Government jobs and Sarkari Naukri aspirants can apply for the several vacancies of AAI Recruitment 2024. It must be noted that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications for various Graduate, Diploma, and ITI Trade Apprentices posts across its organisation. The AAI is aiming to fill a total of 197 positions under its recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before December 25.

As per the official notification, candidates will be selected for the Graduate, Diploma, and ITI Trade Apprentices posts on the basis of their performance in document verification, interview, medical test etc. For details regarding the important dates, application fees, age limit and qualification, candidates can check the detailed PDF of AAI Recruitment 2024 here. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 15 Posts of Inspector (Hindi Translator) at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in; Know Recruitment Process, Salary and Other Details.

Steps to Apply for AAI Apprentice 2024:

Candidates can apply through n ats.education.gov.in for graduate/diploma and apprenticeshipindia.org for ITI Trade

for graduate/diploma and for ITI Trade On the homepage, click on the apply button

Enter using your details

Fill out the application form

Upload the required documents

Take a printout for future reference

There are a total of 197 Apprentice posts on offer including Graduate, Diploma, and ITI Trade. According to the eligibility criteria, for Graduate and Diploma posts, applicants must have a full time (regular) four years degree or three years (regular) diploma in engineering in any of the above mentioned streams recognised by AICTE, GOI. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: FCI Invites Applications for General Duty Medical Officer Posts, Know Recruitment Process, Salary and Other Details.

On the other hand, candidates should have ITI/NCVT certificate of ITI Trade from institutions recognised by AICTE.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2024 11:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).