Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], June 11 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that he held a meeting with party senior leaders, legislators and ministers for Legislative Council elections and has also received the feedback on the situation in taluks.

Speaking to reporters here today, Bommai said, "I have come to campaign for the Legislative Council elections from graduates and teachers' constituencies. I have held a meeting with party seniors, legislators and ministers from Belagavi and Chikkodi. They have been campaigning for the last 10-12 days. I have received complete feedback on the situation in the taluks."

He further exuded confidence that the victory of BJP's Arun Shahapur and Hanumantha Nirani is 100 per cent guaranteed.

"I have received feedback on Bijapur and Bagalkot districts too. Going by the reaction of the electorate, victory of Arun Shahapur and Hanumantha Nirani is 100 per cent guaranteed. They will win by huge margins," he said.

The Chief Minister said that all prominent organisations in Belagavi, Bijapur and Bagalkot are supporting them.

"Not just the organisations representing graduates and teachers, support is pouring from individuals also," Bommai added.

Bommai rejected reports of dissension within the party and said, "there is no rift in BJP. Arun Shahapur will win with a bigger margin this time."

He further said that the state government has taken precautionary measures in the backdrop of violence in various parts of the country against the alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

"Security in sensitive areas has been ramped up. Police patrolling has been raised to maintain peace and harmony. Police have been instructed to be prepared to tackle any situation," Bommai said.

Replying to a question on the Mahadayi project, Bommai said the Union Minister for Water Resources had sought a few clarifications on the Detailed Project Reports (DPR) for Mathe hadayi project. It has been provided and we are confident of getting the approval soon. (ANI)

