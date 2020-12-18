Chennai, Dec 18 (PTI) Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) said on Friday that it has moved the Madras High Court, seeking allotment of 'battery torch' symbol in its favour.

The party has filed a writ petition before the Court for directing the Election Commission of India to allot the battery torch symbol, a release from MNM said.

It wanted to restrain MGR Makkal Katchi from using the same.

"MNM has in its prayer, stated it is entitled to the battery torch symbol for this general election to the TN legislative assembly as per the provisions of the election symbols (reservation and allotment) order, 1968," the release said.

Haasan had earlier said the EC has denied the torch light symbol allotted in the 2019 Lok Sabha election to the party and added that it could not deter them.

