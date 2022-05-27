Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 27 (ANI): "Mo Sarkar" initiative of the Odisha government has given a new model to the state's administrative system," said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while reviewing the "Mo Sarkar" Initiative in different departments of the state government on Thursday.

Patnaik advised all departments to include more and more people under the programme and directed them to monitor on regular basis.

Worth mentioning, that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the "Mo Sarkar" programme on October 2, 2019.

Chief Minister stated that in the last two decades, there has been massive progress in Odisha and the state has become a model in several sectors and 'Mo Sarkar' program started two years back, and has given a new model to the administrative system in the state.

The initiative has brought a massive change in public perception towards Government and government institutions, it has also been successful in building trust between the public and government. The Chief Minister said that the steps are being taken on the basis of the feedback of the people.

Stating that the feedback received from grassroots is encouraging, the Chief Minister said "from the feedback, I am getting it is found, several departments have been successful in bringing behavioural change among its employees, its good news that government officers and employees are behaving more responsibly a d courteously while delivering services to the citizens."

"Through this program, the administrative process has become more partnership-oriented and thorough this, citizens have become stakeholders in government programmes and with the continuous endeavour in this direction an inclusive society can be built based on equity and justice."

The Chief Minister further stated that the satisfaction of the citizens is not the aim, it's a continuous journey, there is a need to become proactive in solving problems faced by the people, as we have to continuously improve, the role of the departments should not end with collecting feedback from people, rather its necessary to take steps to resolve the problem, the departments also need to acknowledge employees delivering remarked service to the citizens.

On Thursday, three departments, Finance, Workers and Commerce and Transport were included under the 'Mo Sarkar' program.

As many as 250 services from 31 departments of the state have been included under the "Mo Sarkar" program in the states. (ANI)

