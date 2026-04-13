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Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): A violent clash erupted between protesters and local authorities in Noida Sector-84, Phase-2, on Monday morning, leading to widespread stone-pelting and damage to industrial properties. Following the unrest, Vivek Saraswat, the Facility Manager of a private firm located in the area, reported that a large group of agitators targeted several companies, causing significant destruction to vehicles and infrastructure.

Amidst these events, Vivek Saraswat, describing the intensity of the attack, stated, "A crowd of 100 to 150 people arrived in the morning and began pelting stones at the premises. They smashed the windows of vehicles parked at the company site. The crowd also attempted to force their way inside by breaking down the company's main gate."

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Vivek Saraswat further added, "Due to ongoing protests by workers over the past few days, they had temporarily shut down the company; however, a crowd suddenly appeared this morning and commenced the stone-pelting."

On Monday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the BJP government over the violent protest by employees of a company in Noida Phase 2, alleging that "injustice has reached its peak" in the state.

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Reacting to the protest incidents, Yadav told reporters, "Injustice has reached its peak under the BJP government. All kinds of injustice are happening. Injustice is happening economically. Injustice is being inflicted by increasing inflation. Injustice is being done by rising unemployment. What we saw today in Noida--workers have been demanding their rights on a large scale."

On the other hand, Noida Link Road from Chilla Border in Delhi has been blocked amid the ongoing protest by workers from Hosiery Complex in Phase 2 of Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Delhi Traffic Police stated on Monday. The protests, which turned violent amid an altercation with the police, led to traffic jams in the area. The Traffic Police had advised people to take alternative routes.

Delhi Traffic Police posted on X, "Traffic at Noida severely affected due to ongoing agitation by the workers from private factories. They have completely blocked the Noida Link Road coming from Chilla Border (Delhi). Traffic movement towards Noida from the Chilla Border is severely affected. The public is hereby advised to plan their journey accordingly and use DND for travelling to Noida. Traffic intending to go to Noida may use DND from Sarai Kale Khan or alternatively use NH 24 - Kondli Bridge and enter Noida through Noida Mod."

Meanwhile, a large number of workers of a company had gathered in protest, pressing their demands for a salary increase. A car was also torched amid the protest. Heavy police deployment was made at the protest site to bring the situation under control.

On Sunday, the District Magistrate of Noida, Medha Roopam, held a meeting with Principal Secretary (Labour) and Labour Commissioner of the state to discuss protection of workers' interests, double payment for overtime, bonus, and workplace safety.

"An important meeting was held in the Noida Authority to maintain industrial peace, in which the Principal Secretary (Labour) and Labour Commissioner, UP, participated virtually and discussed topics including the protection of workers' interests, double payment for overtime, bonus, weekly holidays, and workplace safety," the DM wrote on X. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)