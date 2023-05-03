Jammu, May 3 (PTI) A mobile App, 'Azaala', to receive and resolve public grievances was launched in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Rajouri on Wednesday, an official said.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar virtually launched the innovative mobile app that provides a one-stop solution to citizens to register their complaints and grievances with ease, the official said.

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal said the app can be installed from the Google Play Store and after installation, the complainant raise grievance either through the WhatsApp number mentioned in the app or through email, Twitter, or Facebook.

"The app provides an option for OTP verification for secure and reliable complaint registration. Any person can submit his or her grievance by entering their mobile number," he said.

Moreover, Kundal said any complaint through WhatsApp, Twitter, or Facebook can directly be accessed by the nodal officer who will immediately forward it to the concerned officer for redressal in the minimum possible time.

The Jammu Divisional Commissioner conducted a demonstration during the launch to explore the overall grievance redressal mechanism and functioning of the app.

He appreciated the initiative of the district administration of Rajouri and advised the deputy commissioner to regularly review the received grievances, redress them and provide feedback. Kundal said the mobile application, 'Azaala' (redress a grievance), is a significant step towards promoting transparency and accountability in the functioning of the government, and it will go a long way in enhancing citizen satisfaction.

"A phone-in programme has also been started by the district administration to listen to the grievances of the public," he said, emphasizing that technology is being used to provide a better grievance redressal mechanism in the district.

