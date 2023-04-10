Chandigarh, Apr 10 (PTI) Amid a spike in Covid cases, mock drills were held in various hospitals in Haryana on Monday to take stock of their preparedness.

State Health Minister Anil Vij also reviewed the measures to combat the disease at Ambala's Civil hospital.

The exercise was part of similar drills held nationwide to take stock of hospital preparedness in dealing with Covid cases.

On Monday, Haryana reported 325 fresh Covid cases, including 161 from Gurugram, 44 from Faridabad and 32 from Panchkula.

According to the state health department's bulletin, one Covid-related death was reported from Karnal district, which also reported 20 fresh infections. This is third fatality in the state during past one week.

The total number of active cases in the state was 1,905.

Vij said mock drills were held at various places in the state.The minister also took stock of all preparations including availability of oxygen, isolation beds, medicines, equipment.

He said masks have been made mandatory in health institutions and in gatherings involving more than 100 people.

Vij also visited the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, and reviewed the arrangements there.

He inspected the emergency room of the Civil hospital as part of the mock drill.

The minister also interacted with the patients and got information about the medical facilities being provided.

He also inspected the oxygen plant and enquired how much oxygen is required per day and how much oxygen is available.

During the inspection, the Health minister also dialled emergency numbers from his mobile phone to summon an ambulance and a police control room vehicle.

He did so to check the time taken by them to reach after the call had been made.

Two minutes following the call, the ambulance arrived and while the police vehicle reached after four minutes, said Vij.

The Health minister inquired how many oxygen cylinders were there in the ambulance, from where they get them, whether records are maintained or not among others.

