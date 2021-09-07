Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): Moderate rain in the city and suburbs with an occasional intense spell at isolated places in Mumbai has been predicted by Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday.

Giving a forecast of 24 hours, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai predicted moderate rain in the city.

Also Read | Vivo Y21s With 5,000mAh Battery & Triple Rear Cameras Launched.

According to the RMC Mumbai, today's high tide is predicted 4.48 meters at noon and the low tide will be 0.98 meters at 6:17 pm.

On Wednesday the high tide is predicted at 4.21 meters at 0022 hrs and the low tide will be 0.61 meters at 6:12 am. (ANI)

Also Read | Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Parts of North India To Witness Heavy Rainfall This Week, Says IMD.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)