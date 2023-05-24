Shimla, May 24: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecast rainfall in Himachal Pradesh during the next 48 hours. According to the IMD, after the fresh western disturbance has been active in the region, the rain continued on Tuesday in different parts of the state. Rain will continue in the region. The IMD has also forecast another western disturbance in the region by the end of May.

The IMD has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms at many places and hailing at isolated places likely to occur in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kangra. It has also predicted light to moderate rainfall in the rest of the districts over the state during the next 2 to 3 hours. Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: MeT Office Issues 'Yellow' Alert for Thunderstorm, Lightning Till May 6.

Talking to ANI, Surender Paul, head of IMD Himachal Pradesh said, "There has been rain in different parts of the state. The highest rainfall has been recorded in district Kangra and in other parts of the state there is moderate rain."

Paul further said that all parts of the state will receive rain and the impact of the western disturbance will be there for two days. "As far as the western disturbance is concerned it is active and the impact of WD will be here in all parts of the state for the next two days. All parts of the state will receive rain", said Surender Paul. Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: Warning of Heavy Showers, Thunderstorm and Lightning on May 2 and 3.

The IMD has also forecasted hailstorms in the state and added that the temperature will also start getting down. "The winds and hailstorm will also continue, another western is also approaching Himachal by the end of May 24, 2023, the minimum and maximum temperatures will reduce in the region. The rain will be of moderate intensity and the snowfall is also expected. The average speed of wind is 60 to 70 Kms per hour. The WD will be active for 48 hours the wind speed will be reduced and chances of a hailstorm are also there", said Paul.

