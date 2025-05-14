Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 13 (ANI): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday urged opposition parties to resist the urge for knee-jerk criticism or political point-scoring over understanding with Pakistan to stop military action and firing and said Modi government should not be politically penalized for exploring peaceful means.

In a post on X, she said leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Dr. Manmohan Singh proved that cross-border engagement is possible even in tense times without compromising security or sovereignty.

"I appeal all the opposition parties to resist the urge for knee-jerk criticism or political point-scoring. Just as the Pahalgam incident united voices from Kashmir to Kanyakumari there is need to build a national consensus around a peace process that safeguards national interests," she said.

"Leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Dr. Manmohan Singh proved that cross-border engagement is possible even in tense times without compromising security or sovereignty. The Modi government should not be politically penalized for exploring peaceful means," she added.

Mehbooba Mufti said this is a time for bipartisan statesmanship not division.

"The opposition must rise above politics and support genuine efforts for peace and stability. Those who criticize the ceasefire from the comfort of air-conditioned studios and drawing rooms should spend time with their families on the borders to truly understand the daily reality of death and destruction," she said.

India launched precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

The government had said that the perpetrators will face severe punishment and over 100 terrorists were killed in Operation Sindoor.

Indian Armed Forces effectively repelled Pakistan's subsequent military aggression and pounded several airbases in Pakistan.

The two countries have now reached an understanding to stop firing and military action after Pakistan DGMO reached out to his Indian counterpart.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Adampur airbase on Tuesday, lauded the Indian Armed Force on the stupendous success of Operation Sindoor stating that that the slogan of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' is the resolve of every soldier. (ANI)

