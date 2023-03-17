New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the first India-Bangladesh energy pipeline on Saturday via video-conference.

It will be the first cross-border pipeline between India and Bangladesh that has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 377 crore.

The total cost includes the expenditure of Rs 285 crore incurred on laying the portion on the Bangladesh side.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the India-Bangladesh friendship pipeline on March 18 at 1700 hours (IST) via video-conference," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

"This is the first cross border energy pipeline between India and Bangladesh, built at an estimated cost of INR 377 crore, of which the Bangladesh portion of the pipeline built at a cost of approximately Rs 285 crore, has been borne by the government of India under grant assistance," it said in a statement.

The pipeline has a capacity to transport one million metric tonne per annum (MMTPA) of high-speed diesel.

It will supply high speed diesel initially to seven districts in northern Bangladesh.

"The operation of India- Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline will put in place a sustainable, reliable, cost-effective and environment friendly mode of transporting HSD from India to Bangladesh and will further enhance cooperation in energy security between the two countries," the MEA said.

