New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) To facilitate construction of Dwarka Expressway, state-owned NHAI has diverted traffic between Mahipalpur and Rajokari on NH 48 for 500 meters in Delhi-NCR, an official statement said on Friday.

Facilitating the traffic movement, a 17-meter-wide slip road has been constructed which is wider than the existing NH 48.

Also Read | Germany: Strikes at 4 airports ground hundreds of flights.

Further, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has deployed traffic marshalls and installed cameras at diversion locations.

The statement said this arrangement is likely to continue for the next 3 months.

Also Read | Sextortion in Mumbai: Ghatkopar Resident Blackmailed With Nude Videos, Rs 5.45 Lakh Extorted After Being Lured Into Online Sex Over WhatsApp Call With Woman; Case Registered.

More than 3 lakh vehicles use NH 48 every day. The construction of the expressway will help reduce traffic congestion, vehicular pollution of Delhi-NCR and address valuable wastage of work hours.

To ease the ever-increasing traffic, NHAI is constructing Dwarka Expressway which will bypass NH 48 between Shiv Murti near IGI Airport and Kherki Daula near Manesar.

It will have an 8-lane elevated structure along with India's first 4 km long 8-lane tunnel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)