Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 7 (ANI): The first Vande Bharat Express train on the Katra-Srinagar route began its journey on Saturday morning, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged it off from Katra Railway Station.

Passengers were seen gathering excitedly to board the train for the inaugural ride.

Sheetal, one of the passengers, told ANI, " It's a great thrill and will be a good experience for us that Modi ji paved the way for us to visit Kashmir from here. We are all very excited for the views that this journey will offer... We had booked our tickets just to experience the world's highest bridge... The architecture of the bridge is so beautiful... Initially, we were scared, but when Modi ji himself stood there yesterday, it gave us confidence that it would be a safe ride."

Abhishek Arora, a passenger from Gwalior, added, "... We had booked our tickets in the first slot, as soon as the bookings opened... We will go to Srinagar and come back the same day... We just want to see the world's highest bridge, which is the highlight of this journey... This is a big achievement and was next to impossible. It was pending for hundreds of years. It will benefit every sector..."

Loco Pilot Praveen Kumar called it a historic moment when the entire rail network in India was connected from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Loco pilot Manoj Yadav, who is operating the inaugural service, called it a proud day for the nation. "It is a historic moment to see the first passenger Vande Bharat train begin its journey from Katra to Srinagar," he said. "The Prime Minister flagged off the train yesterday, and it marks a proud day for the nation as Kashmir is now connected to Kanyakumari through the Indian Railways network."

Talking about preparations for the journey, Yadav said, "The entire route has been prepared with a focus on safety and passenger comfort. From the highest railway bridge in India to long tunnels, arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth experience. Special attention has been given to engineering challenges, especially while crossing the Chenab Bridge, where speed is reduced for safety."

On the train's special features, he added, "The train has been modified to handle varying temperatures, especially as it enters colder regions like Banihal. Every aspect--from track design to onboard facilities--has been built with passenger needs in mind. Today's train is fully booked, showing how eagerly people waited for this moment. It's an experience for us and a matter of national pride."

Sharing his experience driving the train, he said, "Today, the first passenger train is going to Kashmir, and this is a historic moment. I am on this train, and it feels good. The train is fully booked, showing how many people were waiting. This is the highest railway bridge, and the track is unique with high tunnels and bridges. Riding on it is a different experience, and you have to control the speed carefully to match the track conditions. Everything is going smoothly."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Katra Railway Station on Friday, officially connecting the Jammu division with Kashmir via rail. This marks a major milestone in strengthening railway infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

During his visit, PM Modi also inaugurated the world's highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River. Speaking on the occasion, he said the development projects will further boost Jammu and Kashmir's growth journey.

The train passes through two engineering marvels: the Anji Khad Bridge, India's first cable-stayed railway bridge, and the Chenab Bridge, the highest railway bridge in the world. (ANI)

