Harsil (Uttarakhand), Mar 6 (PTI) Making a strong pitch for round the year tourism in Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said there should be no off-season in the picturesque hill state and this would strengthen the state's economy in a big way.

Addressing a rally in Harsil after offering prayers at the village of Mukhwa, the winter abode of Goddess Ganga in Uttarkashi district, the prime minister said visitors will get the true flavour of Uttarakhand if they come to the state in the winter.

"The government's vision of round the year tourism will strengthen the economy and create jobs for the youth," he said.

"We want border areas to reap the benefits of tourism," Modi added.

Some villages were evacuated during the 1962 war with China and efforts are being made to rehabilitate them, the prime minister said.

He also referred to the two ropeway projects approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday -- Sonprayag to Kedarnath and Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib Ji -- and said they would reduce travel time to 30 minutes.

Appealing to people to visit Uttarakhand in the winter months, he said, "When fog envelops the rest of the country, the state is bathed in sunlight."

A "360-degree approach to tourism" is needed, the Modi said.

The prime minister also flagged off a trek and bike rally.

