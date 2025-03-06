Uttarkashi, March 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his prayers on Thursday at the Mukhimath Temple, revered as the winter abode of River Ganga, located in Mukhwa village of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district. PM Modi reached the temple and performed rituals and sought blessings from Goddess Ganga. A lot of people reached the temple to welcome the Prime Minister.

During the winter season, on the day of Diwali, the idol of Goddess Ganga, located in the famous Gangotri Temple, is moved to the Mukhimath Temple in Mukhba. This transfer occurs because the Gangotri Temple closes due to heavy snowfall and low temperatures. For six months, the idol of Ganga is worshipped at the Mukhimath Temple until the Gangotri Temple reopens in the summer. Once the temple reopens, the idol is returned to the Gangotri Temple in a grand procession filled with celebrations. PM Narendra Modi Says India’s Future Determined by Investments in Innovation, Highlights AI’s Potential for Creating Millions of Jobs, Contributing Several Lakh Crores in India.

Upon his arrival at the Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun, the Prime Minister was welcomed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Taking to X, CM Dhami posted, "Warmly welcomed and greeted the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji at Mukhwa (Uttarkashi), the winter seat of Maa Ganga. The arrival of the Hon'ble Prime Minister on the holy land of Harshil-Mukhwa is a historic moment."

"This visit of the Honorable Prime Minister is very important in the direction of establishing Mukhimnath (Mukhwa) on the global tourism map and strengthening the cultural and religious heritage of the state," he added. "We are all proud to be witnesses of this historic moment in Mukhwa. On behalf of all the people of the state, a hearty welcome and greetings to the illustrious Prime Minister on his winter visit to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand," the Chief Minister said. PM Modi in Uttarakhand Today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Participate in Multiple Events in Uttarkashi, Will Flag Off Trek and Bike Rally in Harsil Valley.

Following his darshan at the Mukhimath Temple, PM Modi will flag off the trek and bike rally and also address the gathering at the Harsil Valley at around 10:35 am. Earlier on Wednesday, sharing details of the visit, PM Modi took to X and wrote, "I am very happy that the double engine government of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has started a special program to promote winter tourism this year. While this is encouraging religious tourism, many local businesses including homestays are also getting opportunities to flourish."

"I am very excited to visit the winter residence of Patit Pavani Maa Ganga in Mukhwa. This holy place is famous all over the world for its spiritual significance and amazing beauty. Not only this, it is a unique example of our resolve of 'Virasat bhi or Vikas bhi (heritage as well as development)'," he said. "We are committed to further strengthening the economy of the state by promoting tourism in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. In this episode, I will get the opportunity to worship Maa Ganga in Mukhwa tomorrow morning at around 9:30 am. After this, I will communicate with my family members in Harshil," he added.

PM Modi in Uttarakhand

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes in the beauty of snow-capped mountains in Mukhwa, the winter seat of Maa Ganga; also greets people gathered here. (Video: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/ggs2HS1qpc — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2025

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Mukhimath Temple

PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at the winter seat of Maa Ganga in #Mukhwa, Uttarakhand.@PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/s12GmPlJNt — SansadTV (@sansad_tv) March 6, 2025

This visit aligns with the Uttarakhand government's recently launched Winter Tourism programme, which has already drawn thousands of devotees to the winter seats of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The initiative is designed to promote religious tourism while also boosting local businesses, including homestays and tourism-related enterprises. A day before the visit, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Modi, approved two major ropeway projects in Uttarakhand.

One project, a 12.9 km ropeway from Sonprayag to Kedarnath, will be built at a capital cost of Rs 4,081.28 crore under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) model. Another ropeway, spanning 12.4 km from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib Ji, has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 2,730.13 crore. According to the CCEA, these ropeway projects will not only enhance last-mile connectivity for pilgrims but will also create substantial employment opportunities during both the construction and operational phases. The projects are expected to contribute significantly to the region's socio-economic growth, benefiting industries such as hospitality, travel, food and beverages, and tourism.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2025 11:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).