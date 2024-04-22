India News | Modi to Address Poll Rally in Goa on April 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Vasco town of Goa on April 27 for BJP candidates in the fray for Lok Sabha elections.

Panaji, Apr 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Vasco town of Goa on April 27 for BJP candidates in the fray for Lok Sabha elections.

This is the first campaign rally of Modi in the coastal state for the general elections.

BJP has fielded entrepreneur Pallavi Dempo and Union minister Shripad Naik from South Goa and North Goa constituencies, respectively, which will vote on May 7.

Vasco is part of the South Goa constituency.

"PM Modi will address a public meeting at Vasco on April 27," BJP's Goa general secretary Damu Naik told reporters on Monday.

The BJP had won the South Goa seat in 2014 when the party candidate Narendra Sawaikar defeated Congress' Aleixo Lourenco.

North Goa constituency is a stronghold of the saffron party and Shripad Naik has been winning this seat since 1999.

Damu Naik exuded confidence that the BJP would win both constituencies this time.

    Panaji, Apr 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Vasco town of Goa on April 27 for BJP candidates in the fray for Lok Sabha elections.

    This is the first campaign rally of Modi in the coastal state for the general elections.

    BJP has fielded entrepreneur Pallavi Dempo and Union minister Shripad Naik from South Goa and North Goa constituencies, respectively, which will vote on May 7.

    Vasco is part of the South Goa constituency.

    "PM Modi will address a public meeting at Vasco on April 27," BJP's Goa general secretary Damu Naik told reporters on Monday.

    The BJP had won the South Goa seat in 2014 when the party candidate Narendra Sawaikar defeated Congress' Aleixo Lourenco.

    North Goa constituency is a stronghold of the saffron party and Shripad Naik has been winning this seat since 1999.

    Damu Naik exuded confidence that the BJP would win both constituencies this time.

