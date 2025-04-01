Dehradun, Apr 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Pushkar Singh Dhami on successfully completing three years in office of his second term as Chief Minister, describing him as hardworking and his tenure a period of big achievements.

In a congratulatory message dated March 29, Modi said, "These three years of the state government under the leadership of the hardworking and energetic Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami ji, have been dedicated to service, good governance and development, which is a major achievement in the upliftment of the state."

Moving forward with a sense of pride in its heritage, Uttarakhand is creating new records of development, Modi said.

"Today, the state is rapidly moving towards the development goals for which Uttarakhand was created 25 years ago," he said.

For this, with a "concrete action plan," facilities are being continuously developed in various sectors like education, health, infrastructure, transport and tourism, the Prime Minister said.

"Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is full of possibilities. The brave and hardworking people here have the ability to take the state to new heights of development. I am confident that this decade will prove to be that of Uttarakhand. With this new identity, Uttarakhand will play an important role in the creation of a developed India in the Amrit Kaal of Independence," Modi said.

Dhami completed three years of his second term as Chief Minister on March 23.

