Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating the Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun on Saturday, said that his and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government will take development not just to cities but also to the villages.

He asked CM Yogi to develop a tourism circuit for the visitors near the Expressway.

"If two things- law & order situation and connectivity were to be corrected, I knew this would become a state that can fight against all odds. The first issue was the bad law and order situation here and the second was bad connectivity. We improved both. Law and order situation is improving, and so is connectivity," PM Modi said.

"This expressway will give pace not only to the vehicles but also to the industrial growth in Bundelkhand. Lots of industries will be established on both sides of this expressway. Cold storage facilities will be set up. The defence corridor being set up will also be benefitted from this. The expressway will ensure seamless connectivity & further economic progress in region. With this expressway, there will be an industrial boom in the region. It is the Modi and Yogi government, we will take development not just to cities but to villages," he added.

Talking about the developmental work done in the state in terms of connectivity, the Prime Minister said that efforts are being made to connect various places of the state with air routes.

"The tourism industry also gets impetus with such facilities," he said.

"There are many countries in Europe where there is a tourism industry of visiting the forts. People from across the world visit to see the forts. Today, when the Bundelkhand Expressway is completed, I ask the Yogi government to frame a tourism circuit for the people to visit these forts. I also urge CM Yogi that when the winter sets in, conduct a competition to climb the forts. Select a difficult route and ask the youth to climb it. You will see that thousands of youth in the state would come forward to take part in the competition," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi further said that the work in the field of infrastructure is being done in Uttar Pradesh in such a way that it has "surpassed several top performing states".

"We follow our deadlines. Delhi-Meerut expressway's foundation stone was laid by us & inaugurated by us. The same happened with the Bundelkhand expressway as well. It was to be opened in February next year but we not only achieved our deadline but crossed it," PM Modi said. (ANI)

