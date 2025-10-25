Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday emphasised the importance of unity and discipline within the Mahayuti alliance, saying that internal disputes should not affect the coalition's strength.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that several issues concerning Maharashtra were discussed during the meeting with PM Modi.

"After meeting Modiji, I get inspiration; we are proud to be a part of the NDA. Modiji is not only the Prime Minister of the country, but also the head of the NDA family," he said, adding that memories of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray were also recalled during the discussion.

He made the remarks after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to extend Diwali greetings.

"Even if I come to Delhi, there is discussion; even if I go to my village, there is discussion. I am doing my job. I met Prime Minister Modiji with goodwill and wished him a happy Diwali," Shinde told reporters.

Highlighting the coalition's commitment to development, Shinde said, "The Mahayuti and the NDA are together on the development agenda."

Speaking on upcoming local government elections, he said the final decision on seat-sharing and strategy would be taken by senior leaders, calling these polls "grassroots-level elections."

Commenting on the ongoing controversy between Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar and BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol, Shinde urged restraint within the alliance.

"Such disputes should not become a stone of salt in the Mahayuti. Workers should preserve the Mahayuti; such statements should not harm the party," he said.

Reiterating his call for unity, Shinde said there should be no differences within the alliance and stressed that maintaining discipline was essential for the Mahayuti's continued success in Maharashtra politics. (ANI)

