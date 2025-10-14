Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has granted Stage-1 approval under the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) for the proposed transport ropeway project in Shimla.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said in a Facebook post that the state government is steadily moving forward to build what will be the world's second-largest and India's largest transport ropeway, aimed at providing Shimla with an eco-friendly, modern, and seamless mode of transportation.

Agnihotri said, "We are continuously moving forward towards building the world's second-largest and India's biggest transport ropeway, proposed in Shimla. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, has granted Stage-1 in-principle approval for this project under the Forest Conservation Act (FCA)."

"The construction of this 13.79-kilometre-long state-of-the-art ropeway network will provide Shimla with an eco-friendly, modern, and seamless transport service," he added further.

The project would be an essential step towards improving the urban transport system in Shimla by developing a 13.79-kilometre-long ropeway, being constructed for an amount of Rs. 1734.70 crore, which will connect major points across the city. The initiative would help ease traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions, and promote clean and sustainable urban mobility for both locals and tourists.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that in-principle approval has been granted for the use of 6.1909 hectares of forest land, with full compliance to all environmental and legal norms. He stated that the project would create employment opportunities for local people and offer tourists a new and enjoyable travel experience.

Deputy CM Agnihotri stated that this project was a significant gift to the people of Shimla and would play a pivotal role in achieving the State Government's vision of a 'Green Himachal'. He expressed gratitude to the Central Government and the Ministry of Environment for granting approval to this important project.

He further stated that environmental protection would remain a top priority for the present state government, and all construction activities would adhere to the guidelines of the forest department. (ANI)

