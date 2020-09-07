Jammu, Sep 7 (PTI) Three persons, including a Mohali-based visa consultancy firm owner, were booked by the crime branch for allegedly cheating a couple from Jammu and Kashmir of over Rs 4.50 lakh on the pretext of sending them to Canada on a work visa, officials said.

The Jammu crime branch registered a criminal case against Aditya, the owner of Consultancy VFS Global Associates, and his associates Daljeet Singh and Love Preet Singh for defrauding the couple of Rs 4,59,800, they said.

Manpreet Singh and Gagandeep Kour, residents of Bharkh village in J&K's Reasi district, in a written complaint have alleged that the accused lured them with an "offer letter" from Canada and asked them to deposit money for health insurance, medical check-up and processing fee. Aditya also charged them for finger print forms, embassy fee and accommodation in Canada, they said.

After collecting Rs 4,59,800 from them, Aditya did not respond to their phone calls.

The accused have been booked under IPC section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property). Further investigation is on.

