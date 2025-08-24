Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 23 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh has recorded 295 deaths since the onset of monsoon, including 151 from rain-related disasters such as landslides, flash floods and house collapses, while 104 people have lost their lives in road accidents, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said on Saturday.

The SDMA's morning bulletin on Saturday said that one national highway, NH-305, remains closed at multiple points due to landslides and slush in Kullu district. Road closures are widespread, with the highest number reported in Mandi (162), followed by Kullu (105) and Kangra (21).

Also Read | Greater Noida Shocker: Woman Thrashed, Burnt to Death for Dowry, Husband Arrested; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Power supply has been severely hit, especially in Mandi district, where 86 transformers are out of service, and in Kullu, where 77 are disrupted. Water supply schemes are also badly affected, with Kullu reporting 75 disruptions and Mandi 43.

Since the onset of the monsoon, Himachal Pradesh has recorded 295 deaths, of which 151 were due to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, while 104 people lost their lives in road accidents. The remaining fatalities were from other causes linked to the rainy season.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says India's Resilience and Economic Strength Are Now a Hope for the World.

An official said that repair and restoration work is underway, but continuous rainfall and frequent landslides are hampering progress, particularly in high-altitude and interior areas. The SDMA has urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and stay alert to weather advisories.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) highlighted that the state has suffered an estimated economic loss of over Rs 2,32,61 Crore due to damages to public and private property, agriculture, horticulture, and infrastructure. Mandi, Kangra, and Kinnaur districts have been among the worst-affected, with high numbers of casualties and extensive damage to infrastructure.

A senior official from the HPSDMA was quoted as saying, "The fragile Himalayan terrain remains highly vulnerable to extreme weather events. We urge residents to stay alert and avoid risky travel in landslide-prone and flood-affected areas." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)