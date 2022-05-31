Kolkata, May 31 (PTI) Monsoon is likely to progress into parts of north Bengal and Sikkim by Thursday, at least four to five days ahead of the rainy season's normal onset date, Regional Met Director G K Das said here on Tuesday.

Following the onset of the southwest monsoon in the northern districts, it will be possible to forecast the date for its progress into other parts of the state, he said.

"Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to make further progress over some parts of north Bengal and Sikkim within the next two to three days," Das told PTI.

He said that this year monsoon will enter the northern parts of West Bengal and Sikkim ahead of normal onset time by at least four to five days.

The normal onset date for monsoon in all parts of West Bengal is between June 10 and 15, Das said.

He said that Cooch Behar and Alipurduar are likely to experience heavy rain till Thursday morning and heavy to very heavy downpour thereafter, while the other sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri are likely to receive heavy rain from Thursday.

The Met department forecast thunderstorms with lightning accompanied with gusty wind having speed from 30 to 40 kmph till Thursday at one or two places in all the districts of south Bengal, which are experiencing hot and discomforting humid weather.

The southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of its usual date of June 1.

