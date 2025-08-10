A view of an area affected by flash floods and incessant rains in Mandi. (File Photo/ ANI)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 10 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh has recorded 224 deaths so far this monsoon season, including 116 in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and drowning, and 108 in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The SDMA's cumulative report for June 20 to August 10 said the state has suffered an estimated Rs 1,98,923.75 lakh in losses to public and private property, agriculture, horticulture, and infrastructure.

"Continuous rains have caused widespread damage to roads, power supply, water schemes, houses, and crops. Rescue, relief, and restoration works are in progress across all affected districts," an SDMA spokesperson said.

Among districts, Mandi has reported the highest number of rain-related deaths at 23, followed by Kangra (25), Chamba (9), and Kullu (10). Road accident fatalities were highest in Mandi (21), followed by Chamba (17) and Shimla (15).

The SDMA report shows damage to 896 houses (fully damaged), 36 shops/factories, 619 km of PWD roads, 926 km of Jal Shakti water schemes, and significant losses to agriculture and horticulture, with 2,045.05 hectares of crops affected.

Authorities have appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in vulnerable areas, and to strictly follow advisories issued during heavy rainfall warnings.

Due to the monsoons, 359 roads, including one national highway, blocked, 132 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) down, and 520 water supply schemes disrupted in Himachal Pradesh.

According to the SDMA's district-wise report, Mandi has reported the highest number of road blockages at 212, followed by Kullu with 91 and Kangra with 22. The blocked national highway, NH-305, is shut at Jhed (Khanag) in Kullu district due to a landslide.

In terms of power disruptions, Kullu district reported 50 DTRs down, Mandi 77, and Kangra 2, while the largest number of water supply scheme failures was in Kullu (367 schemes), followed by Mandi (78 schemes) and Kangra (72 schemes).

The SDMA has urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel in vulnerable areas and to follow official advisories during restoration operations. (ANI)

