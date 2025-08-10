New Delhi, August 10: In a major breakthrough, the Cyber Police Station of Dwarka District has arrested a 31-year-old man in Rajasthan for allegedly cheating an 80-year-old woman of Rs 14.35 lakh, an official said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Deepak Kumar Saini, had earlier worked as the victim’s caretaker.

According to police, Saini gained the trust of the complainant, Manjusha Rani Gupta, a resident of Royal Residency, Dwarka, while working at her home since March 2020. During this period, he occasionally accessed her mobile phone. Between January 30 and June 6, 2025, he allegedly installed financial apps such as Paytm, retrieved OTPs, and transferred the funds to his own account without her knowledge. Work-From-Home Scam Busted; 4 Arrested for Duping Delhi Man of Over INR 17 Lakh.

The victim approached the police on July 16, leading to the registration of FIR No. 39/2025 under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Preliminary inquiry, analysis of call detail records, IP logs, and bank statements pointed towards Saini’s involvement. Investigation further revealed that the accused was an active participant in online gambling networks operated through Telegram groups such as “Kingstar,” “Rockstar,” and “King Ludo Betting.”

On July 31, a team led by SI Vikas Sangwan under the supervision of ACP Ram Avtar and SHO Inspector Rajeev Kumar tracked Saini to his native village in Sikar district, Rajasthan, and arrested him. One mobile phone containing incriminating evidence and Telegram records was recovered. Police said that Saini admitted to losing most of the stolen money in gambling, while the remaining amount was spent in clubs and hotels. International Cyber Fraud Case: ED Raids Call Centres in Delhi for Duping US Citizens; INR 100 Crore Foreign Remittances Under Probe.

Efforts are underway to trace and recover the misappropriated funds and identify others in the gambling racket. DCP Dwarka Ankit Singh lauded the swift and meticulous investigation, highlighting the empathy shown by the team towards the elderly victim. The accused, a Class 12 pass-out, has been booked and further investigation is in progress to uncover the broader criminal network.

