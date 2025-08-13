Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): Public infrastructure across Himachal Pradesh remains badly crippled as 323 roads, 70 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs), and 130 water supply schemes were disrupted in the past 24 hours due to heavy rains and related incidents, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said on Wednesday evening.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, the state has recorded 241 deaths, of which 126 were linked to rain-related disasters -- including landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, lightning strikes, snakebites, electrocution, and falls -- while road accidents caused 115, the SDMA said in its cumulative loss report.

Mandi district reported the highest overall fatalities in rain-linked incidents (26), followed by Kangra (28) and Chamba (9). Road accident deaths were highest in Mandi (21), followed by Chamba (17) and Kangra (11).

On the infrastructure front, two national highways -- NH-305 in Kullu and NH-505 in Lahaul-Spiti -- remain blocked due to landslides and road cave-ins. Kullu has 70 roads closed, Mandi 179, and Kangra 25. Mandi also suffered the largest number of power outages, with 50 DTRs down, while Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti reported localised electricity faults.

Water supply has been hit in large swathes of the hill state, with Mandi district alone reporting 72 schemes disrupted. Hamirpur, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kullu also recorded service breakdowns.

The SDMA pegged the cumulative financial loss to public and private property during this monsoon season at over Rs 2,03,000 lakh (Rs 2,031 crore), with the Public Works Department, Jal Shakti Vibhag, and the power sector suffering the brunt of damages.

Authorities have urged residents to remain on alert as weather warnings for heavy rainfall continue, warning that restoration efforts may face further delays if downpours persist.

Earlier today, heavy rainfall over the Shrikhand hills late this afternoon triggered sudden flash floods in the Ganvi and Nanti streams of Shimla district and the Kurpan stream in Kullu district's Nirmand subdivision, causing large-scale damage to infrastructure and property. (ANI)

