New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): A day before the monsoon session of Parliament, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday said that his party will raise several key issues, including US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan for a proposed US trade deal.

Demanding a clarification from the centre, Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must give a statement regarding Trump's claims of "ceasefire" in the name of the trade deal.

Also Read | Polyandry: 2 Brothers Embrace Age-Old Tradition by Marrying Same Woman in Himachal Pradesh; Know All About Rare Jodidara Ceremony and Why Is It Practiced.

"The first question is related to the security of the country and the manner in which the US President is repeatedly saying that he got the ceasefire done in the name of a trade deal, so the Indian government should give a clarification on this. The Prime Minister should come to the House and give a statement. I will raise this matter. He is also talking about five jets being shot down, which is not his job. I will raise it prominently on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party in today's (all-party) meeting," Singh, former Delhi Minister, told ANI.

Singh flagged multiple issues, including the bulldozer action against people from Purvanchal and the closure of 5,000 schools in Uttar Pradesh, and said that he will raise them in the upcoming Parliament session. He stated that issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise will also be raised.

Also Read | New Income Tax Bill 2025: Parliamentary Panel Report To Be Tabled in Lok Sabha on July 21.

"The second thing is the bulldozer action in Delhi. The people of UP, Bihar, and Purvanchal, who used to run their lives by setting up small shops on carts... You have ruined them. I will raise this issue. More than 5,000 schools have been ordered to be closed in Uttar Pradesh. The plane crash, in which our own pilot is being blamed, will also be raised. There is a big issue regarding Bihar elections, in which an election scam is happening openly, so that will also be raised," the AAP leader said.

As the monsoon session is scheduled to start from July 21, the government plans to push its legislative agenda, which includes some new bills.

The bills on the agenda of the government include Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill of 2025, Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill of 2025, Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2025, the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) bill 2025, the Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) bill 2025, the Mines and Mines (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2025, the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The agenda of the government also includes the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, and the Income Tax Bill, 2025.

The monsoon session of Parliament will continue till August 21.

As part of its ongoing efforts to modernise and digitise Parliamentary functioning, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has undertaken a number of initiatives under the guidance and leadership of the Lok Sabha Speaker to enhance transparency, inclusivity, and accessibility of Parliamentary processes for Members and the public alike.

To promote a digitally empowered working environment for Members of Parliament, the Lok Sabha Chamber has been equipped with dedicated multimedia conferencing devices at every seat. To save time and resources, a new feature has been added, allowing all members to mark attendance through the MMD (Multi-Media Device) installed at their respective seats. This will reduce one stage and save time of members on every day basis.

In a significant step towards linguistic inclusivity and citizen engagement, the Lok Sabha Secretariat is now publishing daily Parliamentary business and agenda papers in 12 languages using AI-based tools -- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu. These documents are made available in real-time through the Digital Sansad portal (https://sansad.in), enabling wider access and better understanding of legislative proceedings for Members of Parliament as well as citizens across the country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)