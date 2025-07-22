Lucknow, Jul 22 (PTI) The Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature

will begin from August 11, which was approved in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.

The last session of the Assembly began on February 18 and was adjourned indefinitely on March 5, 2025 and the notification of prorogation was issued on March 12.

As per the rules, it was necessary to organise a new session before September 5, the UP government said in a statement on Tuesday.

