Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): The Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha is scheduled to begin from August 11, as per an order issued by the Assembly Secretariat on Saturday.

"Sri Rajyapal, Uttar Pradesh has summoned the Uttar Pradesh Eighteenth Vidhan Sabha to meet at 11.00 A.M. on Monday, the 11th August, 2025, in the Vidhan Sabha Mandap, Vidhan Bhawan, Lucknow for its Second Session of the year 2025", the order stated.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Graduate Turns Robber To Meet Wife's Lavish Demands, Arrested in Jaipur Just Month After Wedding.

Earlier this year, the Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly was held from February 18 to March 5. The session lasted over three weeks, during which the state's ₹8 lakh crore budget for 2025-26 was presented.

AI technology will make the working style of MLAs more transparent, and the world's most advanced cameras will be installed in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Also Read | RBI Approves One-Month Extension for IndusInd Bank's Interim Executive Committee Amid Leadership Transition.

The Assembly will now come under the surveillance of state-of-the-art AI cameras. It will start as a pilot project in this monsoon session and will be fully implemented from the upcoming winter session. Through this technology, not only security but also the presence, activities and performance of the MLAs will be analysed.

These AI-based cameras will have facial recognition technology, enabling them to identify the names and faces registered in the list of MLAs. Also, a detailed profile of every MLA will be fed into the system, which will include name, party, constituency, gender, date of birth, photo and other personal details.

With the help of AI technology, it will be recorded which MLA came to the assembly, for how long he stayed, on how many topics he spoke and which topics he covered in the speech. Not only this, AI will also do topic-based content analysis.

Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Satish Mahana, has described this entire system as a positive initiative. He said, "This is not a step of monitoring, but to increase transparency and accountability. MLAs are anyway under the surveillance of the public, so no one should have any objection." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)