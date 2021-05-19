Patna, May 19 (PTI) More than 100 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Bihar for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, though the state appeared to have left the worst behind with recovery rate exceeding 90 per cent and active caseload dipping to nearly half of what it was during the peak.

According to the health department, the COVID-19 death toll has risen to 4,143 with 104 fresh fatalities. On Tuesday, 111 fatalities were reported, the highest number for a single day in the state.

Besides, 6,059 fresh cases have raised the overall tally to 6.70 lakh. However, 6.07 lakh people have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far.

The number of active cases, which had increased more than 50 times since the beginning of April and stood at more than 1.15 lakh till a few weeks ago, has dropped to 58,610.

The recovery rate, which was as low as 77 per cent about a fortnight ago, has also shot up to 90.64 per cent.

Administering of vaccines is also underway for all people aged 18 years or above and till Tuesday more than 93 lakh persons had received the jabs.

