Panaji, Jul 15 (PTI) More than 9,000 candidates in Goa received contract letters on Saturday under the chief minister's apprenticeship policy, which is a part of the National Apprenticeship Promotion Programme.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, his cabinet colleagues and Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik were present for the function held at Taleigao village near Panaji.

Addressing the gathering, Sawant said the apprenticeship policy under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Programme, has received a great response from youths of Goa, with more than 9,000 candidates being awarded contracts on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day.

The chief minister emphasised that the policy has propelled Goa towards achieving the vision of a skillful Goan youth.

He lauded the efforts taken by the Directorate of Skill Development to realise the potential of industry by introducing advanced courses and enabling the creation of a highly skilled workforce across various sectors in Goa.

A message conveyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was read out during the programme, in which he congratulated candidates who were awarded contract letters and acknowledged the significance of empowering youths through hands-on experience and providing them with growth opportunities.

The prime minister stressed the importance of preparing the youth for the future and creating a skilled workforce, which remains a top priority.

Sawant said the apprenticeship certificates awarded under the Central government's National Apprenticeship Portal will serve as valuable experience certificates for youths seeking employment opportunities.

The Goa government also signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with leading companies, including Daikin, Jaquar, Yashasvi Skills, and Tata Technology, on the occasion.

The chief minister announced that the state government, in partnership with the Tata Group, will invest a total of Rs 230 crore to upgrade industrial training institutes (ITIs) in the state.

The World Youth Skills Day celebrations were also held at Tiswadi, Pernem, Bardez, Bicholim, Ponda, Murmugao, Salcete, Quepem and Canacona, where contract letters were distributed to youths.

