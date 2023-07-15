New Delhi, July 15: A massive fire broke out on the ninth floor of the DCM building at Connaught Place on Saturday, the officials said. Delhi Building Fire Video: Major Blaze Erupts on Ninth Floor of DCM Building in Connaught Place.

Upon receiving the information, 10 fire engines were rushed to the spot.Delhi Fire Video: Major Blaze Erupts On Ninth Floor of DCM Building on Barakhamba Road.

The officials said that a firefighting operation is underway after a fire broke out on the 9th floor of the DCM building in Connaught Place on Barakhamba Road. More details are awaited.

