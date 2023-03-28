Thrissur, Mar 28 (PTI) The mortal remains of noted actor and former MP Innocent were laid to rest on Tuesday at the cemetery of a church in Irinjalakkuda with full state honours.

Hundreds, including stars from the tinsel town and state ministers, took part in the funeral procession of the actor-comedian-turned politician.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Disqualification: US Watching Congress Leader’s Case in Indian Courts, Says Department of State Spokesperson Vedant Patel.

Several people thronged St. Thomas Cathedral to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor.

On Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, state ministers, leaders of various political parties, and senior actors including Mammootty and Mohanlal paid their respects to the actor, along with thousands of people from all walks of life.

Also Read | Kolkata Human Sacrifice Case: NCPCR Sends Notice to West Bengal Government, Seeks Report Over Murder of 7-Year-Old Girl in Tiljala.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his demise.

Innocent began his acting career in 1972, and the last film he acted in was 'Pachuvum Atbuthavilakkum' directed by Anoop Sathyan, son of ace director Sathyan Anthikad.

Innocent was the former president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) for 18 years, from 2000.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the actor was elected from Chalakudy constituency in Thrissur district as a candidate of the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Innocent, who had been under treatment at a private hospital in Kochi since March 3, breathed his last at 10.30 PM on Sunday.

He was diagnosed with cancer twice and yet always maintained a positive attitude towards life, a fact remembered by many in their condolence messages.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)