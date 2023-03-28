Kolkata, March 28: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sent a notice to the West Bengal government seeking a report over the alleged 'human sacrifice' of a seven-year-old minor girl by her neighbour in the Tiljala area in South Kolkata. The incident happened on Sunday.

The NCPCR had sent the notice to the state chief secretary and the state police director general, state government sources said. The state government is also not ruling out the possibility of the visit by a team of the commission to the state on this count. Kolkata Human Sacrifice Case: Man Sacrifices Neighbour's 7-Year-Old Daughter To Get a Child on Direction of 'Tantrik'; Arrested.

On Sunday evening, the body of the seven-year-old was recovered from the residence of her neighbour. Investigation revealed that the accused, Aloke Kumar killed the girl after being advised by a 'tantrik' that the sacrifice of a minor girl would enable him to get a child of his own.

On Monday, parts of south Kolkata turned into virtual battlefields following clashes between police forces and the local people agitating against the barbaric act of the minor girl's sacrifice. A police vehicle and a couple of motorcycles were torched and several police vehicles were vandalised.

BJP Lok Sabha member from Bishnupur constituency in Bankura district of West Bengal Saumitra Khan has already written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah claiming that the Kolkata Police completely failed to control the situation. In his letter, Khan also alleged that a timely action taken by the Kolkata Police could have prevented such a heinous incident against that minor victim. Kolkata Human Sacrifice Case: Locals Break Windows of Car During Protest Against State Govt and Administration Over Minor Girl's Death (See Pics).

The Lok Sabha member has alleged that Kolkata Police did not accept the initial complaints from the victim's parents about their missing child and made them unheard for hours. When the body of the child was found, he added, the police tried to hush up the matter.

