Dharamsala (HP), Sep 19 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt visited the Indian Army's Dah Division at the Palampur military station on Monday, officials said.

The minister was received by Major General M P Singh, GOC of Dah Division, they said.

Also Read | Dasara 2022: APSRTC To Operate 1,081 Special Buses From September 29 to October 10 To Clear Festival Rush.

According to PRO (Defence) Lt Col Devender Anand, the minister was briefed on operational preparedness and various innovations by the units of the Dah Division.

"During his visit, he interacted with troops and lauded their morale for maintaining the highest standards of the professionalism," the officer said.

Also Read | Odisha: Couple Found Hanging on Separate Trees in Kandhamal Forest; Suicide Suspected Over Family Dispute.

The minister also visited a blood donation camp at the Palampur military hospital, he added.

Bhatt later visited the Rising Star Corps at the Yol military station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)