Panaji (Goa) [India], June 16 (ANI): The Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, is all set to embark on a three-day visit to Goa starting on Friday.

This visit will include his travel to the constituencies of Margaon, Navelim, and Fatorda, where he will actively engage with party leaders, legislators, workers, influencers and prominent citizens of Goa.

The minister's engagements with different communities and groups will primarily focus on the achievements of 9 years of PM Narendra Modi Government, emphasizing the values of Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan.

Through events such as "Sampark Se Samarthan," "Vyapari Sammelan," and "Samyukt Morcha Sammelan," the minister will interact with influencers, karyakartas, entrepreneurs and eminent intellectuals who are leaders in their respective industries within the state. He will also address the Goa Kranti Diwas ceremony, which will commemorate the resistance movement spearheaded by the people of Goa towards liberation from Portuguese rule.

During the Sampark se Samarthan event, the minister will discuss the accomplishments of the Modi Government, with a distinct emphasis on fostering digital inclusion, financial inclusion, and the holistic well-being of the state of Goa.

The Vyapari Sammelan, another important engagement on the minister's agenda, will revolve around discussions on enhancing the ease of doing business in Goa. Eminent business leaders, startup clusters, entrepreneurs from the MSME sector, and individuals who have contributed to realizing the objectives set by PM Narendra Modi will attend it.

Through his own experiences as a pioneer in the telecom industry and a former chip-maker at Intel, the minister will highlight the impact of technology on different sectors and how the present schemes, driven by digitalisation, have contributed to and can further augment these sectors. This collective exchange of ideas aims to foster economic growth and diversification, creating a dynamic business ecosystem in Goa.

The minister will also address the Sanyukt Morcha Sammelan, engaging in discussions with individuals representing diverse communities in the region. This inclusive event will feature active participation from grassroots-level attendees, who will contribute their perspectives and engage in conversations aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of "Sabka saath, sabka vikas" - the fundamental pillar of policymaking during the past 9 years.

Previously, the minister visited Goa successively in November and December last year, where he emphasized Goa's potential as a hub for startups and innovation through his extensive interactions. (ANI)

