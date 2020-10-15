Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 15 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday paid a visit to low-lying areas in Hyderabad which have been flooded following heavy rains.

He said that the situation of Hyderabad has never been this bad in 40 years.

G Kishan Reddy, while speaking to ANI, said, "The situation of Hyderabad has never been this bad in my 40 years' experience. The whole of Hyderabad city is submerged in water. Most of the 'Bastis' of Hyderabad are submerged under water."

Further, he said that the people living in these submerged areas are facing a lot of problems with a lack of basic amenities.

"We are working on relief activities in these areas alongside the State Government of Telangana. Various relief and rescue forces have been assigned in various areas of Hyderabad, thus helping people in need. The central government is completely ready to help," Kishan Reddy added.

Appealing to people to not come out of their homes, Kishan Reddy said, "As the city is flooded with water, I appeal to people not to come out of their homes unless necessary." (ANI)

