New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his parliamentary office on Wednesday. During the meeting, Margherita expressed her gratitude to PM Modi for entrusting him with the responsibility of Minister of State (MoS) in two key ministries.

Margherita briefed the Prime Minister on the ongoing activities and plans of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Textiles.

In a post on X, Margherita wrote, "Honoured to call on Param Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Shri @narendramodi Ji, today in his parliament office. I expressed my gratitude to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of the MOS of two important ministries in the government. During our meeting, I briefed him on our ongoing activities at @MEAIndia and @TexMinIndia, as well as the plans for both the ministries."

Margherita described the meeting as "invaluable," stating that it was an opportunity for learning and growth.

"Meeting Param Adarniya PM Modi Ji is always an opportunity for learning and growth. His valuable guidance and insights help us perform our duties in the most efficient and results-oriented manner," he added.

Earlier, in July, Margherita concluded his official visits to Eswatini and Lesotho, which took place from July 18 to 22, and to South Africa from July 23 to 25.

During his visit to Eswatini, Margherita called on King Mswati III and held productive discussions with Prime Minister Russell Mmiso Dlamini.

He also held bilateral meetings with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Economic Planning and Development, Health, Agriculture, Natural Resources and Energy, Justice and Constitutional Affairs, and senior members of the Eswatini Government, the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

The meetings reviewed the state of bilateral relations and explored new avenues for cooperation in trade, capacity building, health, and education. Margherita also interacted with members of the Indian community and visited the Royal Science and Technology Park, a development project supported by the Government of India.

During his visit to Lesotho, the MoS paid courtesy calls on King Letsie III and Prime Minister Samuel Matekane.

He also held bilateral meetings with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Information, Communications, Science, Technology and Innovation, Education and Training, and Labour and Employment, according to the MEA. (ANI)

