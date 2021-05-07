Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Mosques in Lucknow remained deserted on 'Alvida Juma' (last Friday of the month of Ramadan) here today due to the lockdown restrictions put in place amid the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

After the Uttar Pradesh government extended curfew-like lockdown in the entire state till May 10, the city administration, as well as the religious leaders, had appealed to the people to offer prayers on 'Alvida Juma' at homes.

Keeping in view of the restrictions, the Aishbagh Eidgah and other big mosques remained closed in the state capital.

The restrictions were set to be lifted on Thursday morning, but it has been extended to tide over the Covid-19 crisis. All shops and establishments will now remain closed till Monday at 7 am.

Uttar Pradesh currently has 259844 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

