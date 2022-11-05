Ambala (Haryana) [India], November 5 (ANI): Most candidates expressed happiness at the free transport provided for taking the Common Eligibility Test in the state on November 5 and 6.

Roadways General Manager Ashwani Dogra is himself sending buses under his supervision. The centre is crowded with students. While most students appeared to be happy with the arrangement of roadways, some were unhappy for various reasons.

Also Read | Terror Funding Case: NIA Chargesheets Dawood Ibrahim, His Aide Chhota Shakeel.

Some students said they could not avail of the tree transport facility. Other said the buses were overcrowded and sometimes did not stop at the bus stops.

Ambala Roadways General Manager Ashwani Dogra was present at the bus stand since morning and was sending the candidates in buses under his supervision and was also keeping a close watch on the system. The General Manager said fare is not being charged from students.

Also Read | Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Seeking Summoning of Vivek and His Father Suresh Oberoi in Alleged Cheating Complaint.

KP Singh, principal of Khalsa School said students have come here since morning and all the arrangements have been made. CCTV cameras have been installed and jammers have also been put up. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)