New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): BJP has a clear advantage in Madhya Pradesh, most exit polls said on Thursday as they predicted Congress falling short in its poll effort in the state where it was expecting to gain from "anti-incumbency" against the government.

Most exit polls predicted that the BJP, which has ruled the state for almost 18 of the past 20 years, is set for another term in office with a huge majority. An exit poll gave advantage to the Congress and another predicted that the two parties were on an equal footing.

Madhya Pradesh went to the polls on November 17 for its 230 seats and the counting of votes along with that in four other states will take place on December 3.

According to India Today-Axis My India prediction, the BJP will retain power in Madhya Pradesh by bagging 47 per cent vote share and 140-162 seats. It said Congress is likely to get 60-90 seats with a 41 per cent vote share. Others are expected to get 12 per cent votes and 0-3 seats.

According to the India TV-CNX poll, BJP is poised to get 48 per cent votes, Congress 38 per cent and others 16 per cent.

The poll predicted 140-159 seats for BJP, 70-89 seats for Congress and 0-2 for others.

The Times Now-ETG gave 43.83 per cent vote share to BJP, 42.23 per cent to Congress and 13.94 per cent to others.

It said the ruling party in the state is poised to win 105-117 seats, Congress 109-125 seats and others 1-5 seats.

Republic TV gave a 43.4 per cent vote share to the BJP, 41.7 per cent to Congress and 14.9 per cent to others. It gave 118-130 seats to BJP, 97-107 to Congress and 0-2 polls for others.

P-Marq predicted both BJP and Congress winning 103-122 seats with 43.1 per cent votes and others getting 3-8 seats with 13.8 per cent votes

The poll done by Today's Chanakya predicted Congress getting 74-86 seats in Madhya Pradesh with 38 per cent vote share and BJP getting 151-163 seats with 45 per cent vote share. It said others are likely to have 17 per cent vote share and 5-9 seats.

The BJP fought the poll under a largely collective leadership while Congress projected former Chief Minister Kamal Nath as its chief ministerial face.

According to the results of exit polls, the welfare schemes of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, referred to as "Mamaji" by people, along with that of the BJP government at the Centre seemed to have had an impact on the electorate in Madhya Pradesh which has a sizeable section of tribals and Dalits.

The last state assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister. Later, Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 MLAs, switched over to the BJP and Chouhan again assumed office as Chief Minister of the state. (ANI)

