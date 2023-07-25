Jind (Haryana), Jul 24 (PTI) A woman allegedly smothered her nine-month-old twin daughters with a pillow in Danoda village here, police said on Monday.

Investigating officer at Sadar police station Narwana Atma said a case of murder has been registered against accused Sheetal and she has been taken into custody.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Exodus of Meitei Community People From Mizoram Continues.

The accused mother confessed to her crime 13 days after the incident, following which her husband lodged a complaint, police said.

In his complaint, he alleged that he had gone to work in the fields on July 12 and when he came home in the afternoon, there was a crowd outside his house. When he went inside the home, Sheetal told that Janki and Janvi had died.

Also Read | Nagpur Shocker: 19-Year-Old Girl Drinks Phenyl After Harassed and Assaulted by Ex-Boyfriend, Case Registered.

Believing Sheetal's words, the family buried the girls without conducting a post-mortem.

The police officer said that now the police will take out the buried dead bodies and a post-mortem will be done.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)