Palghar, June 26: A woman allegedly killed her daughter and then committed suicide in Jawhar area here, the police said. According to the police, the deceased woman, Mangla, belonged to a tribal community. She used to live with her husband Dileep Janu and daughter Roshini.

Dileep was a daily wage worker and due to coronavirus outbreak, he was out of work for the past three months.

As per the police, it appears that due to poor economic conditions after the coronavirus lockdown, the woman took this step of killing her daughter and committing suicide.

According to police, On June 24, the woman hanged her daughter, with the help of a saree, on a tree. After that, she hanged herself too. After getting the report of the incident, the police sent bodies for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

