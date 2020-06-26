UP, June 26: In view of the rising coronavirus cases, the night curfew hours in Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur and Muzaffarnagar has been revised. The new timings would be from 8 pm to 6 am. According to an ANI update, Meerut Divisional Commissioner has said that those found without a mask and spitting in public places will be penalised. Movement, except essential services, prohibited in containment zones.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website, Uttar Pradesh has a total of 19,557 cases. The death toll has increased to 596 so far. in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases, Delhi has reached second place with a total of 70,390 cases and 2365 people have died in the state. Bengalurians Must Maintain Social Distancing & Sanitisation if They Don't Want Another Seal Down, Urges CM BS Yediyurappa Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

Night curfew hours in Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad Revised:

Night curfew hrs in Noida,Meerut,Ghaziabad,Bulandshahr, Hapur&Muzaffarnagar revised;to be imposed from 8 pm-6 am. Those found without mask/spitting in public places to be penalised.Movement,except essential services, prohibited in containment zones: Meerut Divisional Commissioner — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 26, 2020

In Noida, towards the end of last month, Suhas, the timings for the night-curfew were changed and it was from 9 pm to 5 am. The move was taken with an aim to benefit the traders. However, with the number of cases galloping across the country, several states have again started issuing a strict warning to its citizens.

West Bengal government extended the lockdown till July 31 keeping in mind the rising coronavirus cases. On Thursday, Karnataka CM asked Bengalurians to take precautions like keeping social distancing and other measures, if they are not looking for another seal down.

